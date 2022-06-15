Rakesh Jhunjhunwala books profit in Delta Corp shares. Details here

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala informed Indian exchanges about the development citing, "This is to inform you that on 31st May 2022, I along with persons acting in my concert were holding 1,65,000 equity shares (i.e. 6.1695%) of Delta Corp Limited. From the period of 1st June 2022 to 10th June 2022, I along with persons acting in my concert have reduced the holding by 60,00,000 equity shares of Delta Corp Limited which is 2.2435% of the total issued and paid up capital of Delta Corp Limited of 26,74,44,801 equity shares (FV Re 1/- each)."