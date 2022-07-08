Rakesh Jhunjhunwala books profit in real estate stock after 60% YTD loss2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name is missing in the list of individual shareholders in shareholding pattern for Q1FY23
Listen to this article
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Taking note of more than 60 per cent dip in year-to-date (YTD) time, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has offloaded his stake in Indiabulls Real Estate company. As per the shareholding pattern of the company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the realty company. In March 2022 quarter, ace investor was holding 1.10 per cent shares of Indiabulls Real Estate.