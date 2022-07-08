Rakesh Jhunjhunwala books profit in real estate stock after 60% YTD loss

According to the exchange rules, it is mandatory for the listed companies to share its shareholding pattern at the end of each quarter. In this shareholding pattern, they are bound to share the names of those shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. However, shareholding doesn't give details of buying and selling of shares. So, it is difficult to find out how many shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out during April to June 2022 quarter. but, it is for sure that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has offloaded his stake in the realty company and now his shareholding in the company is either zero or below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.