Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Retail investors of the Indian stock market follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks very closely as a single change in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in any company may help them find their value pick. For such stock market investors, Mandhana Retail Ventures shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter is public now and it seems that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has booked profit in the retail stock after around 50 per cent rise in Mandhana Retail Ventures share price in last one year.

However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has maintained his trust in Bilcare, a pharmaceutical company that sells products to pharma giants like Cipla and Serum Institute, etc.

As per Mandhana Retail Ventures shareholding pattern for Q3FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala name is missing from the list of individual shareholders. This means Big Bull has booked profit in the counter. However, it can't be ascertained whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has sold out his entire stake in the company or he sold out his stake in the company to an extent that led his share holding in the company go down below 1 per cent. While sharing shareholding pattern, listed companies are bound to share names of those individual shareholders who hold 1 per cent or more stake in the company.

According to shareholding pattern of Mandhana Retail Ventures for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in the company was 16,30,900 shares or 7.39 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Bilcare

As per the Bilcare shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Both Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala have kept their shareholding in the company unchanged. Bilcare shareholding pattern for Q3FY22 says that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Bilcare is 17,35,425 shares or 7.37 per cent stake whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Bilcare is 2,62,500 shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company.

