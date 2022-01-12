Rakesh Jhunjhunwala books profit in retail stock, maintains trust in pharma firm

As per Mandhana Retail Ventures shareholding pattern for Q3FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala name is missing from the list of individual shareholders. This means Big Bull has booked profit in the counter. However, it can't be ascertained whether Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has sold out his entire stake in the company or he sold out his stake in the company to an extent that led his share holding in the company go down below 1 per cent. While sharing shareholding pattern, listed companies are bound to share names of those individual shareholders who hold 1 per cent or more stake in the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}