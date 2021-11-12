Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bullish on this multibagger stock. Should you buy or hold?

Advising stock investors to buy this new Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Indiabulls Real Estate shares may give sharp upside move in short to medium-term perspective. One can buy and hold the counter at current levels for short-term target of ₹195 to ₹200 maintaining stop loss below ₹165." Bagadia said that fresh breakout in the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is awaited above ₹190 levels. Once the stock closes above this mark, there can be sharp upside bounce in the counter in medium term.

