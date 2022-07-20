Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 1.39% stake in this tractors manufacturer during Q1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who is often referred to as the 'Warren Buffet of India' has once again added Escorts Kubota, earlier known as Escorts, to his portfolio during the first quarter of FY23 (April to June 2022 period). In the March quarter, Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in Escorts had plunged below 1% and his name was not mentioned in the public holding of the company. However, looks like Jhunjhunwala is optimistic in Escorts Kubota. As of now, this is the only stock that Jhunjhunwala has bought during Q1FY23.

