Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 50 lakh shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises

"Corporate governance was the biggest roadblock for Zee Ltd where the recent development of EGM for removal of directors and its promoters is changing sentiments for the group. Zee has a big brand and network along with strong operations where the only concern was management", said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.Analyst says that the stock is trading at very attractive valuations and it is one of the strongest and FIIs favorite stocks in the media space. If there will any change in promoter then we may see a big rerating in the counter as we have seen earlier in CG Power, analyst added. "Zee has already rallied today but I believe we may see a big upside from here if there will be any change in management, therefore, aggressive investors can bet on this stock but I would suggest avoiding other group companies as there are concerns of poor performance", Meena added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}