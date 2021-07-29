Known as the 'Big Bull' as well as India's 'Warren Buffett', Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 's investments are closely tracked by the market participants. As per corporates shareholding filed for the April-June period, he added, raised and cut stakes in several stocks from various sectors during the said quarter.

He made a fresh buying in PSU metal company Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance as his stake in the respective companies stood at 2.17% and 1.39% as of June 2021 quarter. He did not hold any stake in the above mentioned companies previous quarter, the data showed.

Furthermore, he has raised his stake in his portfolio stock Edelweiss Financial Services and Federal Bank whereas trimmed in Tata group companies - Tata Motors and Titan during the said quarter. Jhunjhunwala also pared his stake in TV18 Broadcast, Autoline Industries and Aptech, data showed

His stake in his portfolio stock Edelweiss Financial was raised to 1.61% from 1.19%. In Federal Bank, Jhujhunwala's stake stands at 2.78% stake or during the April-June period, up 0.38% from 2.40% in Q4.

As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for the June quarter, he holds 1.14% as compared to 1.29% in the previous quarter i.e., March 2021. Separately, in Titan, he cut his stake to 3.72% in the first quarter of FY22 from 3.97% in the previous quarter.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 36 stocks with a net worth of over ₹19,327.7 crore, as per Trendlyne.

Additionally, Bloomberg reported that the billionaire investor is planning on having 70 aircraft within four years for a new airline as he is considering investing $35 million and would own 40% of the carrier.

