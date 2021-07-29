Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys and trims stake in these stocks in June quarter

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 36 stocks with a net worth of over ₹19,327.7 crore, as per Trendlyne.