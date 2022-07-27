Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in this portfolio financial stock in Q1

The home loan financier said it disbursed ₹2,962 crore in H2 FY22 through co-lending. It has also committed co-lending demand for ₹15,000 crore in FY23 from seven existing partnerships. The company is on track to disburse ₹15,000 crore in FY23 and ₹20,000 crore in FY24, according to the release. The company's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 3.21% in Q4FY22 against 2.86% a year ago. Net NPA was at 1.89% compared to 1.55%.