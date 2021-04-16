Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Shares: The month of April is full of corporate actions that include quarterly results to change in shareholding pattern of the companies. As per the latest Rakesh Jhunjhunwala news , the Big Bull of the Indian stock market has cut down his Titan Company holdings from 5.32 per cent to 5.06 per cent.

As per the March 2021 shareholding pattern of this Tata group company available at its official website — titancompany.in — then 'Warren Buffett of India' holds 3,52,60,395 (3.97 per cent) Titan company shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 96,40,575 (1.09 per cent) Titan shares. So, together both market magnets hold 4,49,00,970 (5.06 per cent) Titan Company stocks which is around 5.1 per cent of the net Titan stocks. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in Titan Company in October to December quarter too as his holding in the company declined from 5.52 per cent to 5.32 per cent.

As per the Titan Company December 2020 shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,75,10,395 Titan Company shares which was 4.23 per cent of the net Titan Company shares. His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held the same 96,40,575 (1.09 per cent) Titan shares. But together, they held 4,71,50,970 Titan shares which was together 5.32 per cent of the net Titan Company stocks. So, Jhunjhunwala has sold out 0.26 per cent or 22.5 lakh Titan shares during January to March 2021 quarter. In September 2020, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 5.52 per cent Titan Company stocks as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 4.43 per cent while wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held the same 1.09 per cent of the net Titan shares.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.