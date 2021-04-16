Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in this Tata group company

As per the March 2021 shareholding pattern of this Tata group company available at its official website — titancompany.in — then 'Warren Buffett of India' holds 3,52,60,395 (3.97 per cent) Titan company shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 96,40,575 (1.09 per cent) Titan shares. So, together both market magnets hold 4,49,00,970 (5.06 per cent) Titan Company stocks which is around 5.1 per cent of the net Titan stocks. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in Titan Company in October to December quarter too as his holding in the company declined from 5.52 per cent to 5.32 per cent.

