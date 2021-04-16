Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in this Tata group company

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in this Tata group company

Premium
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Shares: Big Bull has cut down his Titan Company holdings from 5.32 per cent to 5.06 per cent. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in Titan Company in October to December quarter too as his holding in the company declined from 5.52 per cent to 5.32 per cent

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Shares: The month of April is full of corporate actions that include quarterly results to change in shareholding pattern of the companies. As per the latest Rakesh Jhunjhunwala news, the Big Bull of the Indian stock market has cut down his Titan Company holdings from 5.32 per cent to 5.06 per cent.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Shares: The month of April is full of corporate actions that include quarterly results to change in shareholding pattern of the companies. As per the latest Rakesh Jhunjhunwala news, the Big Bull of the Indian stock market has cut down his Titan Company holdings from 5.32 per cent to 5.06 per cent.

As per the March 2021 shareholding pattern of this Tata group company available at its official website — titancompany.in — then 'Warren Buffett of India' holds 3,52,60,395 (3.97 per cent) Titan company shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 96,40,575 (1.09 per cent) Titan shares. So, together both market magnets hold 4,49,00,970 (5.06 per cent) Titan Company stocks which is around 5.1 per cent of the net Titan stocks. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in Titan Company in October to December quarter too as his holding in the company declined from 5.52 per cent to 5.32 per cent.

TRENDING STORIES See All

As per the March 2021 shareholding pattern of this Tata group company available at its official website — titancompany.in — then 'Warren Buffett of India' holds 3,52,60,395 (3.97 per cent) Titan company shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 96,40,575 (1.09 per cent) Titan shares. So, together both market magnets hold 4,49,00,970 (5.06 per cent) Titan Company stocks which is around 5.1 per cent of the net Titan stocks. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has trimmed his stake in Titan Company in October to December quarter too as his holding in the company declined from 5.52 per cent to 5.32 per cent.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As per the Titan Company December 2020 shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,75,10,395 Titan Company shares which was 4.23 per cent of the net Titan Company shares. His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held the same 96,40,575 (1.09 per cent) Titan shares. But together, they held 4,71,50,970 Titan shares which was together 5.32 per cent of the net Titan Company stocks. So, Jhunjhunwala has sold out 0.26 per cent or 22.5 lakh Titan shares during January to March 2021 quarter. In September 2020, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 5.52 per cent Titan Company stocks as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 4.43 per cent while wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held the same 1.09 per cent of the net Titan shares.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.