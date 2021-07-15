Shares of Titan were trading 0.5% lower at ₹1,701.3 per share on the BSE in Thursday's early deals. The stock is up over 76% in one year and just 9% this year (year-to-date). Titan had reported a Q4 net profit of ₹529 crore, up by 49% as compared to ₹357 crore year-on-year (YoY). The revenue for the fourth quarter was at ₹7,135 crore, up 61% from ₹4,429 crore in the same quarter last year.