Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts while LIC raises stake in this Tata Group stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts while LIC raises stake in this Tata Group stock2 min read . 10:31 AM IST
- LIC's stake in the Tata Group firm has increased to 4.96% as of June 2022
As per the recent shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has cut his stake in Tata Motors whereas insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in the automaker during the April-June 2022 period.
According to the data available on the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has 1.09% stake or 3,62,50,000 shares in Tata Motors as of June 2022, which is down from 1.18% stake he held in the previous quarter of March 2022.
Meanwhile, LIC's stake in the Tata Group firm has increased to 4.96% that accounts to 16,47,09,306 shares during the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to 4.75% during the January-March 2022 period.
Known as the 'Big Bull' and the 'Warren Buffet of India', Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and investments are closely watched by the stock market participants as he has created enormous wealth over the past years from his stock market bets and strategies.
Jhunjhunwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds about 31 stocks with a net worth of over ₹28,600 crore, as per Trendlyne.
Tata Motors shares are up 45% in a year's period, however, the auto stock has declined more than 10% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to about 8% fall in benchmark Sensex.
Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle business are seeing strong momentum. In June, commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle wholesale volumes rose sequentially by about 14% and 4% respectively. However, Q1FY23 commercial vehicle volumes declined by 16% sequentially while passenger vehicle volumes rose by about 6%. Also, as electric cars are seen to be the future of the auto industry, Tata Motors has doubled down on its investments in the segment.
Last month, Tata Motors and Japanese chip manufacturer, Renesas Electronics, said they are partnering to design and develop semiconductors. The tie-up will help Tata Motors tide over the global auto chips crunch that has affected its earnings and resulted in production cuts and even temporary plant shutdowns.