Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata group stocks, Titan Company and Tata Motors surged to new highs in Thursday's trading session. Titan share price surged over 10% to ₹2,384.25 apiece whereas Tata Motors shares hit new 52-week high of ₹383 and closed more than 12% higher.

The robust rise in these two Tata group stocks helped its investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth, who has stakes in both the companies, to gain by near ₹1,125 crore on these two stocks in a single day.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings in Titan, Tata Motors

According to the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala both have investments in the company. Jhunjhunwala holds 3,30,10,395 Titan shares whereas his wife has 96,40,575 titan company shares in her portfolio.

Likewise, Tata Motors shareholding pattern for Q1FY22 shows that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,77,50,000 shares of the auto company as of June 2021 quarter.

How Big Bull earned ₹1125 crore in a day

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 4,26,50,970 (3,30,10,395 + 96,40,575) Titan Company shares, with Titan shares surging ₹226.35 apiece yesterday, Jhunjhunwala's net worth grew by around ₹965 crore ( ₹226.35 x 4,26,50,970) in yesterday's stock rally.

Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,77,50,000 shares of Tata Motors and auto company's stock price shot up ₹42.45 per share yesterday. That means, His net worth grew by ₹160 crore ( ₹42.45 x 3,77,50,000) in Tata Motors shares yesterday.

Therefore, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth on these two Tata stocks went up ₹1125 crore ( ₹965 crore + ₹160 crore) or in other words Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned ₹1,125 crore from these two Tata group stocks on yesterday.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few.

