Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Delta Corp has given around 40 per cent upside move in last one month. The hospitality stock has surged from ₹181 per share levels to ₹253.60 apiece in September 2021 — logging ₹72.35 rise in a month. With such a rise in Delta Corp shares, its investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in the counter has jumped ₹145 crore during the month.

Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth

As per Delta Corp shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull owns 2 crore shares in the company. As this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company’s stock logged a rise of ₹72.35 apiece in September 2021. So, net rise in Big Bull's wealth in Delta Corp is around ₹145 crore ( ₹72.35 x 2,00,00,000).

However, stock market experts are still bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company’s stock. They are of the opinion that the stock is still looking positive and it may go up to ₹400 apiece in the dmedium to long-term perspective.

Delta Corp share price outlook

Highlighting the fundamentals supporting Delta Corp share price rally; Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder at Equity99 said, "The company is almost Debt free. The company has been consistently generating positive operating cash flows. Promoters hold a 33.28 per cent stake in the company, DIIs own 7.78 per cent whereas FIIs hold 6.80 per cent stake in Delta Corp. We expect this counter to reach a target price of ₹280 to ₹300 in short-term."

Delta Corp, an Indian gaming and hospitality firm, owns and operates casinos in the country.

Speaking on Delta Corp share price target for long-term; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Technically, the counter is entering into the bullish territory after witnessing a breakout of a bullish inverse head and shoulder formation that may lead this counter towards ₹400 per equity share levels in the medium to long term while ₹280 will be an immediate target. On the downside, the ₹200 to ₹180 zone will act as a strong demand zone at any correction."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

