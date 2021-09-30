Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 145 crore from this hospitality stock in a month

Speaking on Delta Corp share price target for long-term; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Technically, the counter is entering into the bullish territory after witnessing a breakout of a bullish inverse head and shoulder formation that may lead this counter towards ₹400 per equity share levels in the medium to long term while ₹280 will be an immediate target. On the downside, the ₹200 to ₹180 zone will act as a strong demand zone at any correction."