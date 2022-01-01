Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 1540 crore from this stock in 3 months. Do you own?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in Titan Company.
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price has shot up from 2161.85 to 2517.55 apiece levels in last 3 months, helping Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth to grow by near 1540 crore in this period

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company is one of the favourite portfolio stocks of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Big Bull has displayed strong conviction towards this Tata group share as he remained invested in the scrip even during the challenging times of Covid. This paying dividends to the 'Warren Buffett of India' now. In last 3 months, Titan share price has shot up from 2161.85 (close price on NSE on 30th September 2021) to 2517.55 (close price on NSE on 31st December 2021) apiece levels, helping Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth to grow by near 1540 crore in this period.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Titan Company

As per Titan Company's shareholding pattern for July to September 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in the Tata company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,37,60,395 shares or 3.80 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwalas together hold 4.87 per cent stake or 4,33,00,970 Titan Company shares.

Tita share price history

As per Titan Company share price history, the Tata group share had closed at 2161.85 apiece levels on NSE on 30th September 2021 whereas it closed at 2517.55 per share levels on NSE on 31st December 2021. So, in last 3 months, Titan share price has shot up 355.70 per equity share.

Impact on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife holds 4,33,00,970 Titan Company shares and the stock has risen 355.70 apiece, rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net income from this stock in last 3 months is around 1540 crore ( 355.70 x 43300970).

Titan share price outlook

According to stock market experts, Titan share rally is expected to continue in short-term and investors can buy and hold the counter at current levels.

Advising investors to buy Titan Company shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy and hold Titan Company shares at current levels. It may go up to 2700 levels in next 15-25 days."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

