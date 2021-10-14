Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata group shares are giving stellar return to its shareholders on the back of sharp rally in the past few sessions. Tata Motors share price climbed to new 52-week high whereas Titan Company ascended its lifetime high. In fact, Titan Company shares have been skyrocketing since beginning of 2021.

Its pace picked up further in October 2021. In 9 trade sessions of October 2021, Titan share price has ascended around 17.50 per cent helping Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earn around ₹1600 crore.

Titan Company share price history

In 9 trade sessions in October 2021, Titan share price has shot up from ₹2161.85 (close price on 30th September 2021 on NSE) to ₹2540 (close price on 13th October 2021 on NSE) — rising ₹378.15 per share in last 9 trading days. In this rally, Titan share price climbed its new lifetime high of ₹2,608.95 as well.

How much Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned in this Titan share price rally

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for April to June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,30,10,395 shares of the company while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 96,40,575 shares of the company. So, Jhunjhunwalas together own 4,26,50,970 Titan shares.

As Titan share price surged ₹378.15 per share in last 9 trade sessions, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Titan Company grew by near ₹1600 crore ( ₹378.15 x 4,26,50,970).

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had offloaded his shareholding in April to June 2021 quarter in Titan Company. As per March 2021 quarter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,52,60,395 shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 96,40575 Titan shares. But in June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding came down at 3,30,10,395 shares while Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding remained unchanged at 96,40,575 shares. This means, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out 22,50,000 or 22.50 lakh Titan shares during April to June 2021 quarter. Titan Company is yet to announce its shareholding for July to September 2021 quarter.

