Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 1600 crore from this stock in 9 days

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had offloaded his shareholding in April to June 2021 quarter in Titan Company. As per March 2021 quarter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3,52,60,395 shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 96,40575 Titan shares. But in June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding came down at 3,30,10,395 shares while Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding remained unchanged at 96,40,575 shares. This means, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out 22,50,000 or 22.50 lakh Titan shares during April to June 2021 quarter. Titan Company is yet to announce its shareholding for July to September 2021 quarter.