Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After bleeding heavily for two successive sessions, Sensex and Nifty finally managed to open in the green zone today. In this positive opening of Indian stock market, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth shot up ₹186 crore within 10 minutes of market opening after the rise in his two portfolio stocks. These two Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks are Titan Company and Tata Motors.

Titan share price on Monday had closed at ₹2398 on NSE whereas it opened with an upside gap of ₹23.95 per share at 9:15 AM today and went on to ascend up to ₹2435 per share levels at 9:25 AM, logging near ₹37 per share rise from its previous close within 10 minutes of stock market opening bell today.

Similarly, another Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding company's stock Tata Motors shares opened upside in the opening bell today. Tata Motors share price today opened with an upside gap of ₹4.70 per share at ₹476.15 and went on to ascend up to ₹476.25 by 9:25 AM today, logging around ₹4.80 per share as the auto stock had closed at ₹471.45 per share on Monday on NSE.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in these Tata stocks

According to shareholding pattern of Titan Company for October to December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investment in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,57,10,395 shares or 4.02 per cent stake whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. This means, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 4,52,50,970 shares or 5.09 per cent stake in the company.

Likewise, shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for Q3FY22 informs that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,92,50,000 Tata Motors shares or 1.18 per cent stake in the company.

Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Titan Company share price shot up ₹37 per share within 10 minutes of market opening today, rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after this rise is around ₹167 crore ( ₹37 x 4,52,50,970).

Similarly, Tata Motors share price shot up ₹4.80 per share today within 10 minutes of market opening, rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth with this rise is around ₹19 crore.

So, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after the rise in these two Tata group stocks within 10 minutes of market opening is ₹186 crore ( ₹167 crore + ₹19 crore).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

