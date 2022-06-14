Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 215 crore from this stock in one month

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Metro Brands share price has appreciated from ₹515.05 to ₹570.05 apiece levels in last one month, logging ₹55 per share or 10.7 per cent rise in this period
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid weak stock market sentiments, Big Bull-backed Metro Brands share price has given strong upside move in last one month. This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has appreciated from ₹515.05 to ₹570.05 apiece levels in last one month, logging ₹55 per share or 10.7 per cent rise in this period. This rise in Metro Brand share price has helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala to earn around ₹215 crore from this portfolio stock.
According to Metro Brands shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has invested in this newly listed footwear stock through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares, which is 14.43 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
Metro Brands share price history
As mentioned above, this newly listed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has remained bulls' favourite despite weak sentiments at secondary markets. In last one month, the stock has remained 'buy on dips' stock for bulls and it has surged from ₹515.05 apiece levels to ₹570.05 per share levels in last one month, logging ₹55 per share rise in this period.
Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth
As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares that surged ₹55 per share in last one month. So, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned ₹215 crore ( ₹55 x 3,91,53,6000) from this rise in Metro Brands shares in last one month.
This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company launched its public issue worth ₹1,367.51 crore in December 2021. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock had a weak debut on BSE and NSE as it got listed at a discount of near 14.50 per cent. However, the stock soon attracted buying interest of investors and rebounded strongly after listing. Metro Brands share price ended at ₹493.35 apiece levels on NSE on its listing date after making an intraday high of ₹507.90 per share.