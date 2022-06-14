Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 215 crore from this stock in one month

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company launched its public issue worth ₹1,367.51 crore in December 2021. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock had a weak debut on BSE and NSE as it got listed at a discount of near 14.50 per cent. However, the stock soon attracted buying interest of investors and rebounded strongly after listing. Metro Brands share price ended at ₹493.35 apiece levels on NSE on its listing date after making an intraday high of ₹507.90 per share.