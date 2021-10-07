Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 265 crore from this tech stock in one month

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After the news-break of Big Bull-backed Nazara Technologies raising ₹315 crore from marquee investors, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock hit lifetime high of ₹2,659.85 on Wednesday. However, if we look at Nazara Technologies share price history, this tech stock has been giving sharp upside movement for last one month and this fund raiser worked as fresh trigger for the stock to climb a new peak.

In last one month, Nazara Tech shares have appreciated ₹800.45 apiece (from ₹1824.65 to ₹2625.10 per equity share on NSE) that helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth to grow by around ₹265 crore in this period.

However, stock market experts are still bullish on this Rakesh Jhunjhunwwala portfolio stock. According to stock market experts, Nazarata Technologies share price rally is expected to continue and it may go up to ₹3000 per share levels in next one month.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Nazara Technologies

As per shareholding pattern of Nazara Technologies for April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull owns 32,94,310 or 10.80 per cent stake in the company. As Nazara Technologies share price shot up ₹800.45 in last one month, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in this stock grew by around ₹265 crore ( ₹800.45 x 3294310 = ₹263.69 crore exact).

In Year to Date (YTD) time, Nazara Technologies share price surged from ₹1592 to ₹2625.10 per equity share — rising ₹1033.10 or around 65 per cent in 2021. So, in 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth grew by ₹340 crore due to rise in Nazara Technologies shares.

Nazara Technologies — an India-based, diversified gaming and sports media platform — yesterday announced that its board has approved preferential allotment of fresh equity to raise ₹315.30 crores from marquee institutional investors subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and such regulatory/statutory authorities as may be applicable.

The Company will issue 1,429,266 equity shares of face value of ₹4 each at a price of ₹2,206 per equity share (including a premium of ₹2,202 per equity share). As per SEBI ICDR Guidelines, these shares will be locked in for a period of 1 year from the date of issue.

This infusion of fresh funds will be utilized to invest in growth initiatives of the company as well as pursue strategic acquisitions in the various business verticals of the company.

Nazara Technolgies share price forecast

Advising investors to buy this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Nazara Technologies shares look positive on chart pattern. One can buy this tech counter at current price for one month target of ₹2800 to ₹3000 maintaining stop loss at ₹2450 per stock levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.