Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 310 crore from this Tata stock in 3 sessions

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth has leapfrogged after robust rise in some of his portfolio stocks that includes Nazara Technologies, Titan Company, Tata Motors, etc. As per Tata Motors share price history, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has risen from ₹335.60 (close price on 6th October 2021 on NSE) to ₹417.80 apiece on NSE in last 3 trade sessions — logging around 25 per cent rise in just 3 days. In this rise of near 25 per cent in Tata Motors, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who holds 1.14 per cent stake in this Tata group company, has earned ₹310 crore in these 3 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth has leapfrogged after robust rise in some of his portfolio stocks that includes Nazara Technologies, Titan Company, Tata Motors, etc. As per Tata Motors share price history, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has risen from ₹335.60 (close price on 6th October 2021 on NSE) to ₹417.80 apiece on NSE in last 3 trade sessions — logging around 25 per cent rise in just 3 days. In this rise of near 25 per cent in Tata Motors, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who holds 1.14 per cent stake in this Tata group company, has earned ₹310 crore in these 3 days.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for April to June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,77,50,000 Tata Motors shares, which is 1.14 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. The 'Warren Buffett of India' had cut down his stake in the company in April to June 2021 quarter as he held 4,27,50,000 Tata Motors shares or 1.29 per cent stake in the company in March 2021 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors is yet to announce its shareholding pattern for September 2021 quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth growth in Tata Motors

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,77,50,000 Tata Motors shares, and the Tata company stock price has risen from ₹335.60 per share to ₹417.80 apiece — logging a rise of ₹82.20 per equity share, Big Bull's net earnings from this Tata Motors share price rally in last 3 trade sessions is around ₹310 crore ( ₹82.20 x 3,77,50,000). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors share price outlook

Speaking on Tata Motors share price target; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Tata Motors hare given fresh breakout at ₹400 on closing basis that means the stok is still positive on chart pattern. One can buy Tata Motors shares at current market price for the target of ₹450 maintaining stop loss at ₹390 per share levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}