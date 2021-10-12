Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 310 crore from this Tata stock in 3 sessions

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 310 crore from this Tata stock in 3 sessions

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Big Bull holds 3,77,50,000 shares or 1.14 per cent stake in this Tata group company.
2 min read . 08:28 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata Motors share price has risen from 335.60 to 417.80 apiece on NSE in last 3 trade sessions — logging around 25 per cent rise in just 3 days

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth has leapfrogged after robust rise in some of his portfolio stocks that includes Nazara Technologies, Titan Company, Tata Motors, etc. As per Tata Motors share price history, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has risen from 335.60 (close price on 6th October 2021 on NSE) to 417.80 apiece on NSE in last 3 trade sessions — logging around 25 per cent rise in just 3 days. In this rise of near 25 per cent in Tata Motors, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who holds 1.14 per cent stake in this Tata group company, has earned 310 crore in these 3 days.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors

As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for April to June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,77,50,000 Tata Motors shares, which is 1.14 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. The 'Warren Buffett of India' had cut down his stake in the company in April to June 2021 quarter as he held 4,27,50,000 Tata Motors shares or 1.29 per cent stake in the company in March 2021 quarter.

Tata Motors is yet to announce its shareholding pattern for September 2021 quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth growth in Tata Motors

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,77,50,000 Tata Motors shares, and the Tata company stock price has risen from 335.60 per share to 417.80 apiece — logging a rise of 82.20 per equity share, Big Bull's net earnings from this Tata Motors share price rally in last 3 trade sessions is around 310 crore ( 82.20 x 3,77,50,000).

Tata Motors share price outlook

However, stock market experts are still bullish on this auto counter. They are of the opinion that Tata Motors share price has given fresh breakout at 400 on closing basis. That means the stock may continue to give further sharp upside movement in upcoming sessions.

Speaking on Tata Motors share price target; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Tata Motors hare given fresh breakout at 400 on closing basis that means the stok is still positive on chart pattern. One can buy Tata Motors shares at current market price for the target of 450 maintaining stop loss at 390 per share levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

