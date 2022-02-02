Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 342 crore from this Tata stock in post-budget rally

Advising positional investors to add this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock in one's portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Titan Company shares are looking positive on chart pattern. One can buy the counter at current levels and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹2400 per share levels for immediate short term target of ₹2500. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹2375 while taking this position."