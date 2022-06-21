Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 590 crore from these two Tata stocks in one day

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 590 crore from these two Tata stocks in one day

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata Motors share price today opened upside at 389 on NSE and closed at 398.10 levels, logging 15.40 per share rise on Tuesday. 
2 min read . 06:19 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company share price today opened with an upside gap and closed at 2079.95 levels, 118.25 above its close price of 1961.70 apiece levels on Monday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After Nifty 50 index logging largest one day points gain on Tuesday session since 17th May 2022, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned 590 crore from his two Tata stocks — Titan Company and Tata Motors. Titan share price today ascended 118.25 on NSE whereas Tata Motors share price today surged 15.40 per share, which helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth to surge around 590 crore.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After Nifty 50 index logging largest one day points gain on Tuesday session since 17th May 2022, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned 590 crore from his two Tata stocks — Titan Company and Tata Motors. Titan share price today ascended 118.25 on NSE whereas Tata Motors share price today surged 15.40 per share, which helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth to surge around 590 crore.

Rise in Titan share price

Rise in Titan share price

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Titan Company share price today opened with an upside gap and closed at 2079.95 levels, 118.25 above its close price of 1961.70 apiece levels on Monday.

Rise in Tata Motors share price

Tata Motors share price today opened upside at 389 on NSE and closed at 398.10 levels, logging 15.40 per share rise on Tuesday.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company

As per Titan Company shareholding pattern for January to March 2022, Big Bull owns 3,53,10,395 Titan shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 Titan shares. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors

MINT PREMIUMSee All

According to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,92,50,000 shares or 1.18 per cent stake in Tata Motors.

Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares that surged 118.25 today. Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due t o rise in Titan Company shares is around 530 crore ( 118.25 x 4,48,50,970).

Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,92,50,000 Tata Motors shares that surged 15.40 per share on Tuesday. So, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Tata Motors share price is around 60 crore ( 15.40 x 3,92,50,000).

So, exact rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after rise in these two Tata group stocks is 590 ( 530 crore + 60 crore).