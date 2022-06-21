Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 590 crore from these two Tata stocks in one day

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan Company share price today opened with an upside gap and closed at ₹2079.95 levels, ₹118.25 above its close price of ₹1961.70 apiece levels on Monday
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After Nifty 50 index logging largest one day points gain on Tuesday session since 17th May 2022, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned ₹590 crore from his two Tata stocks — Titan Company and Tata Motors. Titan share price today ascended ₹118.25 on NSE whereas Tata Motors share price today surged ₹15.40 per share, which helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth to surge around ₹590 crore.
As per Titan Company shareholding pattern for January to March 2022, Big Bull owns 3,53,10,395 Titan shares while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 95,40,575 Titan shares. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors
According to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,92,50,000 shares or 1.18 per cent stake in Tata Motors.
Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth
As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares that surged ₹118.25 today. Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due t o rise in Titan Company shares is around ₹530 crore ( ₹118.25 x 4,48,50,970).
Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,92,50,000 Tata Motors shares that surged ₹15.40 per share on Tuesday. So, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Tata Motors share price is around ₹60 crore ( ₹15.40 x 3,92,50,000).
So, exact rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after rise in these two Tata group stocks is ₹590 ( ₹530 crore + ₹60 crore).