Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 590 crore from these two Tata stocks in one day

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After Nifty 50 index logging largest one day points gain on Tuesday session since 17th May 2022, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned ₹590 crore from his two Tata stocks — Titan Company and Tata Motors. Titan share price today ascended ₹118.25 on NSE whereas Tata Motors share price today surged ₹15.40 per share, which helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth to surge around ₹590 crore.

