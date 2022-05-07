Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 70 crore from dividend announced by these 3 stocks

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: As Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold 4,48,50,970 Titan shares and Titan Company has announced ₹7.50 dividend for each shares, rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after this dividend announcement is around ₹34 crore
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: A stock market investor not just gain from the rise in one's portfolio stocks but from the dividends announced by the company as well. Recently, three Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks — Titan Company, Canara Bank and Federal Bank, have announced dividend for their respective shareholders. As per the exchange communications by these three Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks, Titan Company has announced dividend of ₹7.5 per share, Canara Bank has announced dividend of ₹6.50 per share whereas Federal Bank has announced ₹1.80 dividend per share for its respective shareholders.
From this announcement by these three dividend paying stocks, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth would grow by around ₹70 crore.
As per Titan Company's shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,53,10,395 Titan shares, which is around 3.98 per cent of total paid-up capital of Titan Company. His wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan shares, which is around 1.07 per cent of total paid-up capital of the Tata group company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares or 5.05 per cent stake in the company.
As per Federal Bank shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 7,57,21,060 Federal Bank shares or 3.65 per cent stake in the south Indian bank.
Similarly, according to Canara Bank's shareholding pattern for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Big Bull holds 3,55,97,400 Canara Bank shares or 1.96 per cent stake in the public sector bank
Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth
As Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold 4,48,50,970 Titan shares and Titan Company has announced ₹7.50 dividend for each shares, rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after this dividend announcement is around ₹34 crore.
Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold 7,57,21,060 Federal Bank shares and the south India bank has announced ₹1.80 dividend per share, rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth would be around ₹13 crore.
Likewise, as Big Bull holds 3,55,97,400 Canara Bank shares and the PSU bank has announced ₹6.50 dividend per share, rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after the dividend announcement by Canara Bank falls around ₹23 crore.
So, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after dividend announcement by these Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks is around ₹70 crore ( ₹34 crore + ₹13 crore + ₹23 crore).