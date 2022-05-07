Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 70 crore from dividend announced by these 3 stocks

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: A stock market investor not just gain from the rise in one's portfolio stocks but from the dividends announced by the company as well. Recently, three Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks — Titan Company, Canara Bank and Federal Bank, have announced dividend for their respective shareholders. As per the exchange communications by these three Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks, Titan Company has announced dividend of ₹7.5 per share, Canara Bank has announced dividend of ₹6.50 per share whereas Federal Bank has announced ₹1.80 dividend per share for its respective shareholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}