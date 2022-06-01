Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 720 crore from this Tata stock in one week

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company Limited for January to March 2022 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this Tata company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,53,10,395 Titan shares or 3.98 per cent stake in the company whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares, which is 5.05 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.