Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 720 crore from this Tata stock in one week

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 720 crore from this Tata stock in one week

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together own 4,48,50,970 Titan shares, which is 5.05 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.
1 min read . 09:02 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In last 5 sessions, this Tata group stock has shot up from 2134.30 to 2295 levels, logging 160.70 per share or 7.50 per cent rise in one week

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth: Amid relief rally shown by Indian stock market last week, a good number of quality stocks have shown sharp upside move in last few sessions. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock Titan Company shares are one of them. In last 5 trade sessions, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has risen from around 2134 to 2295 levels, helping Big Bull to earn around 720 crore in this period.

Titan share price history

In last 5 sessions, this Tata group stock has shot up from 2134.30 to 2295 levels, logging 160.70 per share or 7.50 per cent rise in last one week.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company Limited for January to March 2022 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this Tata company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,53,10,395 Titan shares or 3.98 per cent stake in the company whereas Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares, which is 5.05 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.

Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4,48,50,970 Titan shares and the Tata group stock has risen 160.70 per shares, net jump in Big Bull's wealth after rise in this portfolio stock in last one week is around 720 crore ( 160.70 x 4,48,50,970).