Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 832 crore from these two stocks in one month

As per the shareholding pattern of Metro Brands for October to December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has invested in this company through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Rekha Jhunjhunwala has invested in this stock via three trusts — Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust. As a trustee of Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1,30,51,188 Metro Brands shares or 4.81 per cent stake. As trustee of Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, she holds 1,30,51,206 shares or 4.81 per cent stake in both trusts respectively. Hence, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares, which is 14.43 per cent of total paid-up capital of the footwear company.

