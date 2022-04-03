Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 832 crore from these two stocks in one month

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns ₹832 crore from these two stocks in one month2 min read . 03:09 PM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares or 17.50 per cent stake in the company
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth surged near ₹832 crore in last one month after rally in his newly listed two portfolio stocks — Star Health and Metro Brands. In last one month Star Health share price surged from ₹686.60 to ₹741.10 apiece levels, logging a rise of ₹54.50 per share in this period. Similarly, in last one month, Metro Brands share shot up from ₹531.95 to ₹604 per share levels, ascending around ₹72.05 per share in this small time.
These two Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks have been listed recently at Indian bourses and they have shown upside movement after some consolidation post-listing.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
As per the exchange communication by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala post-listing of Star Health shares, Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 10,07,53,935 company shares, which is around 17.50 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Metro Brands
As per the shareholding pattern of Metro Brands for October to December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has invested in this company through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Rekha Jhunjhunwala has invested in this stock via three trusts — Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust. As a trustee of Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1,30,51,188 Metro Brands shares or 4.81 per cent stake. As trustee of Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, she holds 1,30,51,206 shares or 4.81 per cent stake in both trusts respectively. Hence, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares, which is 14.43 per cent of total paid-up capital of the footwear company.
Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth
As Star Health share price surged ₹54.50 apiece and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after rise in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock in last one month is around ₹550 crore ( ₹54.50 x 10,07,53,935).
Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares and this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock ascended ₹72.05 per share in last one month, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala wealth due to rise in this portfolio stock in last one month is around ₹282 crore ( ₹72.05 x 3,91,53,600).
So, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wealth in last one month after rise in these two newly listed portfolio stocks is ₹832 crore ( ₹550 crore + ₹282 crore).
