Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid a stock market rally across all sectors, some Big Bull-owned stocks have seen a sharp rise this month. Tata Motors and Titan Company are two of them. In past one month, Tata Motors share price shot up around 13 per cent while Titan Company shares went up 11.40 per cent in this period.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in these two shares have surged around ₹893 crore this month due to the sharp rise in the two stocks.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Tata Motors

As per Tata Motors shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Big Bull holds 3,77,50,000 shares. In September 2021, Tata Motors share price history suggests that the auto stock has surged from ₹287.30 apiece to ₹331 per equity shares on NSE — logging net rise of ₹43.70 rise per shares. So, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned ₹1649675000 or ₹164.9675 crore from his Tata Motors share holding in September 2021.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Titan Company

As per Titan Company shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, 'Big Bull' is holding 3,30,10,395 shares while Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 96,40,575. So, total Titan shares held by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife together is 4,26,50,970.

Titan shares went up from ₹1921.60 per shares to ₹2092.50 levels in September 2021 — rising ₹170.90 apiece in this period. So, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earned ₹7289050773 or ₹728.90 crore.

Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

So, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in these two Tata group stocks grew by ₹8938725773 or ₹893.87 crore ( ₹728.90 crore + ₹164.97 crore) in September 2021.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. As per Trendlyne, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 38 stocks with a net worth of over ₹21,897 crore.

