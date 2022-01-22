Rakesh Jhunjhunwala exits this new Dolly Khanna portfolio stock in Q3

According to Prakash Pipes shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders, who own 1 per cent or more shares of Prakash Pipes. But, in September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 3,12,500 Prakash Pipes shares or 1.31 per cent stake in the company. This means, Big Bull booked profit in the company during Q3 FY2021-22. However, it can't be ascertained whether 'Warren Buffett of India' booked 100 per cent profit in recently ended quarter of current fiscal or he booked partial profit in the company in this quarter. As per the exchange filing rules, companies are not bound to figure out those individual shareholders who own less than 1 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

