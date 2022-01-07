Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala exits this realty stock that rallied 110% in one year

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala exits this realty stock that rallied 110% in one year

On Friday, Tarc shares grew 4.18% in noon deals at 51.05 on NSE | File Photo of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
1 min read . 03:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has exited smallcap real estate stock Tarc Ltd, according to the shareholding information till December 31 updated by the company.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has exited smallcap real estate stock Tarc Ltd, according to the shareholding information till December 31, 2021 updated by the company.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has exited smallcap real estate stock Tarc Ltd, according to the shareholding information till December 31, 2021 updated by the company.

As of September quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 46,95,000 shares or 1.59% stake in the company. However, his name was missing in the December quarter shareholding pattern informed to the exchanges.

As of September quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 46,95,000 shares or 1.59% stake in the company. However, his name was missing in the December quarter shareholding pattern informed to the exchanges.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been gradually reducing the stake in Tarc over the last few quarters. In the quarter ended December 2020, the stake of Jhunjhunwala in the company was 3.39%. However, in the September 2021 quarter, the stake was trimmed to 1.59%.

As of December 31, another ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia has a 1.50% stake in Tarc or about 44,25,000 shares in the company.

Tarc Ltd is one of the largest real estate developers in India, which is operated mainly in Delhi-NCR and celebrated as the best builder in Noida and neighbouring areas. It has a market capitalisation of just over 1,500 crore.

On Friday, Tarc shares grew 4.18% in noon deals at 51.05 on NSE. In the last one year, the scrip has rallied by a massive 110.08%. In the last one month the stock has rallied 14.41% and almost 33% in the last six months.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, revered as India's Warren Buffet or Big Bull has recently got clearance from the union government for his new airline venture Akasa Air.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family, have a total net worth of 22,300 crore as of September, according to Hurun's rich list. His wealth has grown by a massive 52% over the last year.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!