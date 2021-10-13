Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata Motors share price today climbed to its new 52-week high of ₹502.90 apiece on NSE. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding stock opened today with an upside gap of ₹42.05 per share and went on to ascend new 52-week peak in early morning deals. The Tata stock has been skyrocketing for the last one month as it has risen 60 per cent in last one month. However, if we look at Tata Motors share performance in October 2021, this auto stock has helped Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s net worth grow by near ₹640 crore in just 9 trade sessions only.

Tata Motors share price history

In the last 9 trade sessions, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has surged from ₹333.35 (close price on 30th September 2021) to ₹502.90 per share levels — rising ₹169.55 apiece in this period. This rise in Tata Motors shares have been registered in the 9 trade sessions of this month.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Tata Motors

As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors for April to June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,77,50,000 shares, which is 1.14 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of Tata Motors.

How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala gained ₹640 crore from Tata Motors

As Tata Motors shares have risen ₹169.55 apiece in last 9 trade sessions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,77,50,000 Tata Motors shares, net growth in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth in this Tata share comes around ₹640 crore ( ₹169.55 x 3,77,50,000).

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala could have earned more had he not trimmed his stake in Tata Motors in June 2021 quarter. Big Bull had cut down his shareholding in Tata Motors by bringing down his shares from 1.29 per cent in March 2021 quarter to 1.14 per cent in June 2021 quarter. In April to June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold out 50 lakh Tata Motors shares. Tata Motors is yet to announce its September 2021 shareholding.

