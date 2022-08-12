Multi-brand footwear retail chain in India, Metro Brands witnessed a strong bull run on Dalal Street with shares settling at a fresh 52-week high on Friday. The shares climbed by nearly 7% in the day. Due to the latest rally, the big bull of D-Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala emerges as one of the biggest beneficiaries in the stock. Jhunjhunwala's wealth climbed nearly ₹221 crore in this footwear company in a single day. The investor who is often referred to as the 'Warren Buffett of India', is the largest public shareholder in the company. There is huge upside potential in Metro Brands shares as the company's right mix of brands provides a growth runway.

