Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's second most valued stock in his portfolio is the general insurance services provider, Star Health and Allied Insurance. Since its market debut, Star Health shares have nearly halved and yet Jhunjhunwala has held onto the stock. Looks like good days are about to come for Star Health investors as experts believe the company is a distant market leader in the retail health segment. ICICI Securities analysts have given a buy rating on the stock.

