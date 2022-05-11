On the asset quality, the analysts said, "The absolute GNPA is decreasing gradually with moderate slippages and higher recoveries. In 4QFY22, slippages were expected at ₹36 billion (v/s ₹27 billion in 3QFY22) while higher recoveries and upgrades along with robust loan growth aided 29bp/19bp decline in the GNPA/NNPA ratios, respectively. PCR improved 130bps sequentially to 66.5%. The bank carried a provision of 75% on the SREI Infra exposure and guided for NPL reductions to remain higher than slippages in the coming quarters. Total SMA overdue (1/2) are improving and dipped to 0.7% from 1.76% in 3QFY22. Further, the bank’s restructured book (2.3%) is at par with peers."