Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake in Karur Vysya Bank

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in private lender Karur Vysya Bank, shows the latest shareholding pattern of the bank. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in Karur Vysya Bank to 4.5% during the June quarter, as compared to 4.2% in the March quarter.

The shareholding pattern showed mutual funds held about 17% stake in Karur Vysya Bank while foreign institutional investors 21.11%.

The shareholding pattern showed mutual funds held about 17% stake in Karur Vysya Bank while foreign institutional investors 21.11%.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank were up 0.8% to ₹30.50 on BSE today as compared to a 0.4% dip in Sensex. The bank's shares have rebounded sharply from its 52-week low of ₹18.15, hit in March earlier this year.

The bank had reported a 39.5 per cent jump in net profit at ₹83.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on higher income from other sources. It had posted a net profit of ₹60.02 crore during the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Income during the quarter under review rose to ₹1,803.15 crore from ₹1,746.04 crore in last quarter of 2018-19.

Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Ramesh Babu Boddu as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In a regulatory filing Karur Vysya Bank said its board of directors in a meeting held on July 20, have co-opted Ramesh Babu Boddu as an additional director and appointed him as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years.

Boddu's three-year tenure is effective from the date of taking charge, on the terms and conditions approved by Reserve Bank of India, the filing said.

In January this year, Karur Vysya Bank had said that Managing Director and CEO P R Seshadri has resigned citing personal reasons. (With Agency Inputs)