Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is closely followed by the retail investors as a single rejig in Big Bull's portfolio stocks work as market cue for them. For such investors, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio rejig is a big event, especially when the market is highly volatile due to the second wave of Civid-19. While the 'Warren Buffett of India' trimmed stake in some of his portfolio shares, he decided to increase stake in stocks like MCX, Fortis Healthcare and Agrotech Foods. According to shareholding patter filed by the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio companies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in these companies by reducing stake in some of his favourite companies that includes Titan Company.

As per the MCX shareholding pattern available at the BSE website — bseindia.com — Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in the company to the tune of 1 per cent. The market magnet holds 4.90 per cent MCX shares in the March 2021 quarter, which stood at 3.92 per cent in December 2020 quarter.

In Fortis Healthcare shareholding pattern, it is visible that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has squared off his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s holdings in the company. Now, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in the pharma company is 4.31 per cent (3,25,50,000 shares) in March 2021 ended quarter. In December 2020 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held 3.97 per cent stake in the company out of which, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2.18 per cent Fortis Healthcare shares while Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.79 per cent shares.

In Agrotech Foods, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala scaled his stake up by near 0.20 per cent. In March 2021, Big Bull and his wife together held 8.01 per cent stake in the company while in the March ended quarter, Jhunjhunwala increased his stake by around 0.21 per cent without changing Rekha Jhunjhunwala share holding in the company.

