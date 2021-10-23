Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is bullish on these Tata shares. Should you buy or hold?

"Tata Motor's EV unit valuation is proposed at $8 billion and is planning to raise $1 billion to push EV play. The company has a 70 per cent market share in India's 4-wheeler EV space. Currently, Tata Motors has three electric car models, Nexon, Tigor, and Xpres T sedan. It may also look to launch an electric SUV called Punch. Nexon is currently the top seller in India’s electric passenger vehicle market with sales of more than 7,000 units since its introduction in January 2020. We expect this counter to reach the target price of ₹400," concluded Rahul Sharma of Equity99.