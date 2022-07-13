Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, LIC of India keep faith in this banking stock in Q1

In last one month, Canara Bank share price has surged from ₹197 to ₹216 apiece levels, recording near 9.50 per cent rise in this period whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, it has risen from around ₹205 to ₹216, delivering around 5 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, it has given more than 40 per cent return to its investors whereas in last 2 years, it has surged from around ₹102 to ₹216 levels, logging more than 110 per cent rise in this period. So, the stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last two years.