Rakesh Jhunjhunwala loses nearly 560 crore in this Tata stock in a day

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is referred to as the 'Warren Buffett of India', on Friday added some losses in his portfolio, especially from his most valued stock. The big bull's major holding in value terms is in Tata Group-backed Titan Company which is a leader in the gems and jewelry segment. Titan shares were in deep red and Jhunjhunwala lost nearly ₹560 crore in a single day from the downside in the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}