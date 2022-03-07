Rakesh Jhunjhunwala loses 400 crore in these two stocks in 5 minutes

Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have big investments in these two companies and any big change in these scrip lead to massive change in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: It's a myth that market magnets don't lose money. They also get affected by the beating at Sensex, Nifty and other indices. In fact, they bleed much in compare to normal retail investors. Latest example is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth that lost ₹400 crore in 5 minutes after slide in two Rajkesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks — Titan Company and Star Health shares. Big Bull and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have big investments in these two companies and any big change in these stocks lead to massive change in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth. Today, both Titan share price and Star Health share price opened with downside gap that led to around ₹400 crore dip in net worth of the market magnet.

Titan share price today opened with downside gap of around ₹26 per share and went further down to ₹2383.35 apiece levels, logging ₹57.65 per share dip by 9:20 AM. Similarly, Star Health share price opened around ₹5 down and went on to 638 apiece levels by 9:20 AM, logging ₹14.05 per share dip in just 5 minutes of opening bell session.

As per Titan Company's shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, both Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in this Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,57,10,395 Titan shares whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 shares of the company. So, together Jhunjhunwalas hold 4,52,50,970 or 5.09 per cent stake in the company.

Similarly, as per Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's exchange communication in regard to Star Health, he and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 shares of 17.50 per cent stake in the company.

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife together hold 4,52,50,970 Titan Company shares and the stock dipped ₹57.65 per share in 5 minutes of market opening. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth dipped by near ₹260 crore ( ₹57.65 x 4,52,50,970) in just 5 minutes after this slump in Titan share price.

Therefore, net slump in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth after slump in these two stocks in first 5 minutes of the market opening is around ₹400 crore ( ₹140 crore + ₹160 crore).

