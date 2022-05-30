Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 39,153,600 Metro Brands shares that has tumbled ₹39.05 per share in last one month. So, net slide in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in one month is around ₹152 crore
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Following weakness in stock market, shares of Star Health and Insurance and Metro Brands have retrace4d up to 7 per cent in last one month. In last one month, Metro Brands share price has corrected from around ₹562 to ₹523, losing around 7 per cent whereas Star Health share price has retraced from around ₹700 to ₹663, logging near 5.50 per cent in this period. Due to this steep fall in these two Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks, Big Bull has lost near ₹540 crore in these two stocks in last one month.
As mentioned above, in last one month, Star Health share price has corrected from ₹701.55 apiece levels to ₹663 per share levels, logging near 38.55 per share. Similarly, Metro Brands share price has corrected from ₹562.65 to ₹523.60 per share levels, logging near 39.05 per share in last one month.
As per Star Health exchange filing, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this insurance company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 shares or 17.50 per cent stake in this company. Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has invested in Metro Brands through his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 39,153,600 share or 14.40 per cent stake in the footwear company.
Dent in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth
As Big Bull holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares and the stock has fallen ₹38.55 per share in last one month. So, slump in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth due to this slide in one month is around ₹388 crore ( ₹38.55 x 10,07,53,935).
Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 39,153,600 Metro Brands shares that has tumbled ₹39.05 per share in last one month. So, net slide in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in one month is around ₹152 crore ( ₹39.05 x 39,153,600).
Hence, net loss in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth due to correction in Star Health and Metro Brands shares is around ₹540 crore ( ₹388 crore + ₹152 crore).