Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Following weakness in stock market, shares of Star Health and Insurance and Metro Brands have retrace4d up to 7 per cent in last one month. In last one month, Metro Brands share price has corrected from around ₹562 to ₹523, losing around 7 per cent whereas Star Health share price has retraced from around ₹700 to ₹663, logging near 5.50 per cent in this period. Due to this steep fall in these two Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks, Big Bull has lost near ₹540 crore in these two stocks in last one month.

