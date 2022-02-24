Rakesh Jhunjhunwala loses 785 crore in these two portfolio stocks today

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In stock market crash today, a good number of quality stocks have witnessed sharp downside movement. those who believe smart investors always make money in the markets are advised to have a look at the portfolios of the ace investor they follow. Then only, they would come to know that even market magnets lose money when market trades abnormally. Some Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks are glaring example of it. Today Big Bull's favourite stocks Titan Company and Star Health shares have fallen heavily leading to ₹785 crore loss in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth.

In weak stock market today, Titan share price opened on the downside and at the time of news writing (2:15 PM), it was down ₹80 per share. Similarly, Star Health shares today continue to nosedive and hit its 52-week low today. It waas down ₹42 per share (at 2:15 PM on NSE).

In weak stock market today, Titan share price opened on the downside and at the time of news writing (2:15 PM), it was down ₹80 per share. Similarly, Star Health shares today continue to nosedive and hit its 52-week low today. It waas down ₹42 per share (at 2:15 PM on NSE).

According to shareholding pattern of Titan Company, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold hold 4,52,50,970 Titan Company shares or 5.09 per cent stake in the company. Similarly, as per the exchange communication by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull and his wife wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares, which is 17.50 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

Dent to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife together hold 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares, net loss to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth stands around ₹423 crore ( ₹42 x 10,07,53,935). Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife hold 4,52,50,970 Titan shares and hence net loss in Rakesh Jhunjhnunwala's net worth stands at ₹362 crore ( ₹80 x 4,52,50,970).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

