Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lost 230 crore in these two stocks in 10 minutes

Speaking on the outlook for these two Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Titan Company stock is currently in the range of ₹2150 to ₹2300. If the stock manages to close above ₹2300 levels then we can expect some sharp upside in the stock. Similarly, Tata Motors share price is range-bound in between ₹430 to ₹460 levels. Once it breaks this ₹460 hurdle, then we can expect sharp bounce back in this Tata stock."

