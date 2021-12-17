Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lost 318 crore in this Tata stock in 10 minutes

Titan Company share price had closed at ₹2,357.25 per share levels yesterday on NSE and today it went down at ₹2,283.65 after 10 minutes of market opening, losing ₹73.60 per shares in this period. As per Titan Company shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold stake in this Tata company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,37,60,395 Titan Company shares, which is 3.80 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 company shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Rakesh jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 4,33,00,970 Titan Company shares.

