Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid stock market crash on Friday, retail investors have incurred heavy losses as their stock portfolio got hit very badly on this black Friday. However, in this free fall of the share market in India, ace investors also incurred losses. Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's favourite Titan Company share, a Tata company stock, fell around 4.37 per cent on Friday whereas it lost near about than 7 per cent this week. This crash in Titan Company share price led to slump in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth to the tune of around ₹753 crore in this week.

According to Titan Company share price history, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock price nosedived from around ₹2374 to ₹2293 per share levels, logging around ₹105 intraday loss or near 4.40 per cent slide in this stock market crash. In last one week, Titan Company shares slipped from ₹2467 to ₹2293, registering ₹174 per share slide or near 7 per cent loss in this period.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding in Titan Company

As per Titan Company shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in this Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,37,60,395 Titan Company shares, which is 3.80 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 shares or 1.07 per cent share in the company. So, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala together holds 4,33,00,970 company shares or 4.87 per cent stake in the company.

Slump in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth

As Titan Company share price depreciated to the tune of ₹174 this week, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net loss due to this slide in Titan Company shares is around ₹753 crore ( ₹174 x 43300970).

