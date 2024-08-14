Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Multibagger stocks- Geojit, NCC are among 4 key stocks having returned up to 123% over last year

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Stocks: Geojit Financial Services, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova , NCC Ltd are the stocks in the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates Portfolio that have given Multibagger returns during last one year. Check details change in shareholdings.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published14 Aug 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Rakesh Jhujhunwala Stocks: Geojit Financial Services, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova , NCC Ltd are the stocks in the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates Portfolio that have given Multibagger returns during last one year. Geojit Financial Services share price that has risen more than 112% in last one year remains an outstanding gainer though remaining Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova , NCC also have seen their share price double.

 

The investors are paying tribute to the Ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his second death anniversary today. Jhunjhunwala who ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises, was born on 5 July 1960 and left for heavenly abode on 14 August 2022.

Among the other stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio, that have done exceptionally well include Tata Motors, Indian Hotels Company, Federal Bank , Karur Vysya Bank, Jubilant Ingrevia Fortis Healthcare and Canara Bank , having given more than 50% returns to the investors over last one year.

The ones as Escorts Kubota Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd are not far behind having returned 40-50%.

Some of the stocks as Titan Industries Agro tech Foods Ltd though have performed well earlier, however over past one year have seen limited rise. For Titan the recent rise and volatility in gold prices has meant impact on demand. The competition also has remained high.

 

Shareholdings

A moneycontrol Data however shows that with the exception of Fortis Healthcare and Canara Bank , all others in the list of 26 have shown some decline in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and associates share holding. Agro Tech Foods Ltd and Nazara Technologies have seen the share holding reduce by 0.15% at the end of June'2024 quarter over March 2024 quarter. Both these companies as Agro tech Foods Ltd and Nazara Technologies see share holding of Jhunjhunwala at 7.34-8.37% Geojit Finacial Services sees Jhunjhunwala share holding at 7.2% while in NCC Ltd Jhunjhunwala share holding stands at 12,48%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 02:36 PM IST
