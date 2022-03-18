Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 861 crore from these two stocks in one day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4,52,50,970 Titan Company shares and Titan share price ascended ₹118.70 on Thursday. So, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth is around ₹537 crore
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid sharp upside movement on Thursday trade session, ace Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth grew around ₹861 crore after decent rise in his two portfolio stocks — Titan Company and Star Health Insurance. Titan share price yesterday appreciated from ₹2587.30 to ₹2706 apiece levels, logging ₹118.70 per share rise on Thursday session. Similarly, Star Health share price surged from ₹608.80 to ₹641 apiece levels, ascending ₹32.20 per share on Thursday session.
According to Titan Company's shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have invested in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,57,10,395 Titan Company shares, which is 4.02 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together own 4,52,50,970 company shares or 5.09 per cent stake in this Tata Group flagship company.
As per the latest exchange communication, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has declared that he holds 10,07,53,935 shares, which is 17.50 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.
Rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth
As Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4,52,50,970 Titan Company shares and Titan share price ascended ₹118.70 on Thursday. So, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth is around ₹537 crore ( ₹118.70 x 4,52,50,970).
Similarly, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10,07,53,935 Star Health shares that surged ₹32.20 per share on Thursday. Hence, net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Star Health share price is around ₹324 crore ( ₹32.20 x 10,07,53,935).
Therefore, total rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Titan share price and Star Health share price is around ₹861 crore ( ₹537 crore + ₹324 crore).
