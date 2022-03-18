Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns 861 crore from these two stocks in one day

According to Titan Company's shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have invested in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,57,10,395 Titan Company shares, which is 4.02 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple together own 4,52,50,970 company shares or 5.09 per cent stake in this Tata Group flagship company.

